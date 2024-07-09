Kyiv says has unequivocal evidence to prove children’s hospital hit by Russia

1 min read

The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) presented new evidence on Tuesday it said proved that Kyiv’s main children’s hospital had been directly hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.



“The experts’ conclusions are unequivocal – it was a direct strike,” the SBU said on Telegram.



It shared images of a missile engine fragment it said was found at the site. The SBU added that analysis of trajectory and nature of damage caused prove the was a direct strike.

