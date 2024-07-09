Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 20, 2024. (Reuters)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo: Reuters)

Modi’s Moscow visit ‘devastating’ for peace efforts: Zelenskyy

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday slammed a visit to Russia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that coincided with a deadly Russian strike on a Kyiv children’s hospital.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day,” Zelenskyy wrote in a message on social media.

Read more:

UN assessment suggests Ukraine children’s hospital hit by Russian missile

Russia says NASAMS missile launched by Ukraine hit Kyiv children’s hospital

Kyiv mourns as rescuers clear rubble from children’s hospital after deadly attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size