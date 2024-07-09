Russia’s Astrakhan, Volgograd airports resume flights

Russia’s Astrakhan and Volgograd airports resumed flights after closing due to a Ukrainian drone attack, the Russian aviation authority said on Tuesday.
Russia's air defense systems destroyed 38 drones that Ukraine launched overnight on several Russian regions, Russia's defense ministry said earlier.
