Russia’s Astrakhan, Volgograd airports resume flights

Russia’s Astrakhan and Volgograd airports resumed flights after closing due to a Ukrainian drone attack, the Russian aviation authority said on Tuesday.



Russia's air defense systems destroyed 38 drones that Ukraine launched overnight on several Russian regions, Russia's defense ministry said earlier.



