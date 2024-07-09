Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Ukrainian serviceman of drone squadron Rarog of 24 separate mechanised brigade attaches an anti-tank mine to a Vampire combat drone before flying over positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 26, 2024. (Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman attaches an anti-tank mine to a Vampire combat drone, in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on June 26, 2024. (Reuters)

Russia’s Astrakhan, Volgograd airports resume flights

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia’s Astrakhan and Volgograd airports resumed flights after closing due to a Ukrainian drone attack, the Russian aviation authority said on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Russia's air defense systems destroyed 38 drones that Ukraine launched overnight on several Russian regions, Russia's defense ministry said earlier.

Read more:

Ukraine drone attack spurs fire at power substation in Russia’s Rostov: Official

Relatives of Russian troops in Ukraine camp outside defense ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size