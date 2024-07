Russia says its forces take control of Yasnobrodivka in eastern Ukraine

1 min read

Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that its forces took control of Yasnobrodivka settlement in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.



Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.

