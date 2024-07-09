Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Fireworks explode over Rockwell Center in celebration of the New Year in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Fireworks explode over Rockwell Center in celebration of the New Year in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Suspect fireworks explode in Philippines, injuring 27

AFP, Manila 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A batch of suspect fireworks exploded accidentally during their disposal in the southern Philippines, injuring 27 people, most of them explosives experts, police said Tuesday.

The blast happened on Monday as a team of police, coast guard, marine and fire personnel disposed of firecrackers retrieved from a nearby warehouse, where an explosion on June 29 killed five people and injured 38 others, in Zamboanga city on Mindanao island.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fireworks were the third and final batch to be taken from the warehouse to an abandoned government-owned shooting range for a controlled explosion, regional police spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez told AFP by telephone.

They had been offloaded from a pick-up truck and were being doused with water when they ignited prematurely.

“It was accidental,” Galvez said.

“It was not intended to be a massive explosion.”

Twenty members of the disposal team were injured, including six seriously.

Seven civilians suffered minor injuries when the blast damaged a dozen houses and other buildings nearby, as well as four vehicles.

Read more:

Philippines rejects China’s accusation of environmental damage in South China Sea

Yacht crew expected to deny arson charges over fire on Greek island

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size