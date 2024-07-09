UK’s PM Starmer pledges to increase defense spending to 2.5 pct of GDP

2 min read

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday said he would fulfil a campaign commitment to increase UK defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP, but underlined he would only do so when the country could afford it and after a review of defense strategy.

“I am committed to that 2.5 percent within our fiscal rules, but that strategic review needs to come first,” Starmer said as he departed for a NATO summit in Washington.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Starmer, whose Labour Party won a landslide election victory last week, made fiscal prudence a keystone of his campaign.

In 2014, members of the transatlantic alliance agreed to commit 2 percent of GDP to defense spending to ensure NATO’s military readiness. This year, 23 of the 32 member countries will hit that target, but in the face of a growing threat from Russia, more countries have called for an increase to 2.5 percent or more.

An analysis of UK defense spending published in April by the previous Conservative government showed NATO-qualifying defense spending was expected to be 2.32 percent of GDP in the 2024-2025 financial year.

Starmer said Labour was planning to conduct a review of Britain’s defense challenges and capabilities.

On his first international trip as prime minister, Starmer is expected to try to raise Britain’s profile on the international stage, hoping to capitalise on his large majority in parliament as a sign his government is a stable partner.

He said the summit would be a chance to display unity after a missile strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

“My message is very, very clear: That this NATO summit is an opportunity for allies to stand together to strengthen their resolve, particularly in light of that appalling attack, against Russian aggression,” he said.

Read more:

Biden to meet new British PM Starmer at White House

UK’s Starmer urges ‘caution’ on Israel-Lebanon border in call with Netanyahu

PM Starmer seeks ‘reset’ with UK nations after election victory