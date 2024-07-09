Theme
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen study a Sweden shoulder-launched weapon system Carl Gustaf M4 during a training session on the near Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 7, 2022. Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia's initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching battle for Ukraine's contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko, File)
Ukrainian servicemen study a Sweden shoulder-launched weapon system Carl Gustaf M4 during a training session on the near Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 7, 2022. (File photo: AP)

Ukraine’s state arms manufacturer opens office in Washington

Ukraine’s state-owned arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom has opened its first foreign office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to work more closely with allies to step up weapons production and counter Russia’s invasion.

“Its main task is to promote joint US-Ukrainian defense projects and enhance our integration into NATO’s defense industrial base,” strategic industries minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on X, referring to the office which opened on Tuesday.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has sought to build up its domestic armaments sector and urged allies to agree joint ventures, invest in Ukrainian businesses, and place orders for Ukrainian weapons.

Ukraine’s defense sector, held back for decades by under-investment, red tape and corruption, is trying to compete with Russia’s far more advanced arms industry and higher budget.

Last year, Kyiv agreed with two US firms to jointly manufacture vital 155mm artillery shells in Ukraine, according to Kamyshin, although production was not expected to start for at least two years.

