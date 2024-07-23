Ukraine says it significantly damaged Russian ferry used for military purposes

3 min read

Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian cargo ship moored at a southern Russian port just across from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula, killing one and wounding four, local authorities said Tuesday.

Ukraine’s General Staff acknowledged carrying out the attack, saying “the occupiers’ ship is severely damaged in the Kavkaz port” and posting a picture of black smoke rising from a vessel on fire.

The port of Kavkaz is in the Krasnodar region, on the Kerch Strait that separates Russia from Crimea, and sits 12 kilometers (seven miles) from the Kerch Bridge that Kyiv sees as a symbol of Russia’s illegal 2014 annexation of the peninsula.

One person was killed and four were hospitalized with injuries, two of whom were in a grave condition, Krasnodar regional authorities said.

Ukraine’s General Staff said its navy in coordination with other forces “inflicted significant damage on the enemy’s cargo ship Slavyanin.”

It called the ship “the third and last railway ferry that Russia had in that area”, saying it “was used to carry military cargo.”

Slavyanin is a rail and vehicles carrier ship sailing under the Russian flag that departed from a port in Bulgaria in May, global tracking service MarineTraffic said.

Russia “used this ship to transport railway carriages, vehicles and containers for military purposes,” Ukraine said.

Kyiv has launched multiple attacks and attempted attacks on the Kerch Bridge since Moscow began its military offensive in February 2022.

In October 2022, a car bomb exploded on the 19-kilometer bridge causing a section to collapse.

Russia has since stepped up its defenses in the area and successful Ukrainian attacks are rare that far east and in such a well-protected militarized zone.

Russian authorities temporarily closed the bridge around the time of the attack on Tuesday.

Ukraine has destroyed and damaged several Russian military ships in the Black Sea since February 2022 -- forcing Moscow to relocate its Black Sea naval fleet from its historic base in Sevastopol, on the southwestern edge of Crimea, to Novorossiysk, further east on the Russian mainland.

Crimea is a key military hub and supply route for the Russian army.

Kyiv is demanding Russia depart the peninsula and return it to Ukrainian control as part of any settlement to end the conflict, now in its third year.

