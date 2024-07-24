Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Police officers extinguish a fire after Russian airstrike on residential neighbourhood of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Police officers extinguish a fire after Russian airstrike on residential neighbourhood of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Civilian killed in Russia’s air attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Mayor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A civilian was killed in Russia’s air attacks on Kharkiv, the mayor of the city in Ukraine’s east said on Wednesday.

On the Telegram messaging app, Ihor Terekhov said Russia launched several waves in its attack on the city, which is also the administrative center of the broader Kharkiv region and which borders Russia.

Also on Telegram, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said the strikes set a home ablaze in the city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 27-month-old war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbor.

Read more:

Poll says 32 percent of Ukrainians open to territorial concessions for quick peace

Estonia will support Ukraine ‘until victory,’ new PM says

Russia claims capture of another village in east Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size