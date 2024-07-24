Russia says it scrambles fighter jet to escort British military planes over Black Sea

1 min read

Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet to escort two British Typhoon fighter jets and an RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea.



According to the ministry, after the approach of the Russian fighter, the British planes turned away from the Russian border.

