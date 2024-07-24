Theme
A Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation jet fighter performs during an air show at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Russia says it scrambles fighter jet to escort British military planes over Black Sea

Reuters
1 min read

Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet to escort two British Typhoon fighter jets and an RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea.

According to the ministry, after the approach of the Russian fighter, the British planes turned away from the Russian border.

