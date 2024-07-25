Theme

A Leopard 2/A4 battle tank rolls during a handover ceremony of tanks at the army base of Tata, Hungary, on July 24, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Netherlands, Denmark ready to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Reuters
The Netherlands and Denmark are ready to deliver 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the Dutch defense ministry said on Thursday.

Both countries in April last year said they would buy the tanks from a third party and get them ready for battle in Ukraine.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The tanks have been completely revised by German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, and after months of testing are now ready to be delivered before the end of the summer, the Dutch ministry said. It did not give a shipment date.

“The Leopard 2A4 tanks can help Ukraine gain the upper hand on the battlefield,” it said in a statement.

“It has large firepower, offers good protection to its crew and is fast.”

