Members of the Russian emergencies ministry work to extinguish fire at an oil storage tank after an alleged drone attack in the town of Azov in the southern region of Rostov, Russia, June 18, 2024, in this still image taken from video. (File photo: Reuters)
Members of the Russian emergencies ministry work to extinguish fire at an oil storage tank after an alleged drone attack in the town of Azov in the southern region of Rostov, Russia, June 18, 2024, in this still image taken from video. (File photo: Reuters)

One killed, nine injured in blast at Russian gas field

Reuters
1 min read

A blast at the East Urengoy gas condensate field in the Yamal-Nenets region in Russia’s Arctic has killed one worker and injured nine others and its cause is being investigated, Russian technical watchdog Rostechnadzor said on Friday.

The facility is operated by a company controlled by Russian state-owned Rosneft ROSN.MM.

The explosion occurred while crews were preparing to repair some equipment, Rostechnadzor said in a statement.

The RIA state news agency said the fire had been brought under control and there was no threat to the surrounding population or the environment.

It said workers injured in the blast were receiving medical care.

