1 min read

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet to escort two British Typhoon fighter jets and an RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



According to the ministry, after the approach of the Russian fighter, the British planes turned away from the Russian border.

Read more:

Turkey finds Black Sea drone near Istanbul

Russia says it scrambles fighter jet to escort British military planes over Black Sea

Italian fighter jet crashes in Australia military drill, pilot safe