Sukhoi Su-35S jet fighters of the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform during the International Maritime Defence Show 'Fleet-2024' in Kronstadt, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Russia says it scrambles fighter jet to escort British military planes over Black Sea

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet to escort two British Typhoon fighter jets and an RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea.

According to the ministry, after the approach of the Russian fighter, the British planes turned away from the Russian border.

