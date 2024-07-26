Russia says will weigh how to retaliate over EU transfer of frozen funds to Ukraine

1 min read

Russia will carefully consider how to respond to the European Union’s transfer to Ukraine of 1.5 billion euros taken from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the EU was transferring the funds to Kyiv on Friday for “the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine.”

