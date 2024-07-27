Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A view shows Dnipro Hydroelectric Station and rocky islands which became visible again after water level in the Dnipro river sharply dropped following Kakhovka dam destruction, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine June 25, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows Dnipro Hydroelectric Station and rocky islands which became visible again after water level in the Dnipro river sharply dropped following Kakhovka dam destruction, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine June 25, 2023. (Reuters)

Heavy rains cause dam burst in Russia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Heavy rain caused a dam to burst in central Russia’s Chelyabinsk region on Friday, prompting officials to evacuate several nearby villages, local authorities said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Chelyabinsk regional government in the southern Ural mountains, said on the Telegram messaging app that a 100-meter section of the dam at the Kialimsky reservoir had burst and four villages were in the path of rising water.

Altogether, about 200 people were under threat. Officials said dozens were being evacuated as a preliminary measure and no injuries had been reported.

Rescue teams from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry and the regional center of Karabash were dispatched to the area and reception centers were set up for evacuees.

Read more:

Russian ex-defense minister arrested for corruption

Finland suspects Russian vessel of territorial violation

Ukraine says missile forces hit Russian airfield in Crimea

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size