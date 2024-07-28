Theme
This grab from a handout footage published on the official Telegram account of the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit on February 15, 2024, shows firefighters working to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region. (File photo: AFP)

Oil depot in Russia’s Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack

Reuters
Three tanks at an oil storage depot in Russia’s Kursk region caught fire as a result of a Ukraine-launched drone attack, acting regional Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the attack, and a fire at one of the tanks was quickly extinguished. However, 82 firefighters and 32 units of equipment were involved in trying to put out fires at the other two tanks, Smirnov said on the Telegram messaging app.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Russia’s defense ministry said on Telegram that its air defense systems destroyed two drones over the Kursk region.

Smirnov said the drones also damaged a couple of residential buildings in the region, injuring one person.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war Russia launched against its smaller neighbor in February 2022. Kyiv has said its attacks on Russia’s energy, military and transport infrastructure are in response to Moscow’s continued attacks on Ukraine’s territory.

