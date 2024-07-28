Russia says its forces destroy seven Ukraine-launched drones

1 min read

Russia’s air defense systems destroyed seven drones launched by Ukraine overnight, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.



Five drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region and two over the Kursk region, both bordering Ukraine, the defense ministry said in a statement on the Telegram

messaging app.

