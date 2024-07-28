Theme
An air defense system is seen during sunset on the roof of the main building of the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Air defense systems have been put in many areas of Moscow as protection against Ukrainian drone attacks. (AP Photo)
Russia says its forces destroy seven Ukraine-launched drones

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s air defense systems destroyed seven drones launched by Ukraine overnight, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

Five drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region and two over the Kursk region, both bordering Ukraine, the defense ministry said in a statement on the Telegram

messaging app.

