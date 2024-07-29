Russia says downed 39 Ukrainian drones

1 min read

Russia on Monday said it had downed 39 drones fired by Ukraine overnight mainly targeting border regions.



“The anti-air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine above Belgorod, three over Voronezh and five over Bryansk,” all bordering Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram.



Three others were neutralized in the northwestern Leningrad region near Saint Petersburg in an “attempted terrorist attack,” it said.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian fuel depots, refineries and energy facilities are frequent, particularly in the border regions.



Russia has also launched massive attacks on Ukraine’s power plants, causing severe electricity shortages in recent months.



Read more:

Ukraine says destroyed Russian missile, nine drones



Ukraine launches drone attacks on Russia’s Kursk, damaging oil depot



Russia claims two new villages in Donetsk region