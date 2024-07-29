Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A view shows a damaged apartment block following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, Russia, in this handout picture released July 10, 2024. Governor of Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A view shows a damaged apartment block following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, Russia, in this handout picture released July 10, 2024. (Reuters)

Russia says downed 39 Ukrainian drones

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia on Monday said it had downed 39 drones fired by Ukraine overnight mainly targeting border regions.

“The anti-air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in the Kursk region, nine above Belgorod, three over Voronezh and five over Bryansk,” all bordering Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram.

Three others were neutralized in the northwestern Leningrad region near Saint Petersburg in an “attempted terrorist attack,” it said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian fuel depots, refineries and energy facilities are frequent, particularly in the border regions.

Russia has also launched massive attacks on Ukraine’s power plants, causing severe electricity shortages in recent months.

Read more:

Ukraine says destroyed Russian missile, nine drones

Ukraine launches drone attacks on Russia’s Kursk, damaging oil depot

Russia claims two new villages in Donetsk region

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size