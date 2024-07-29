Theme
A view shows an explosion of shot down Russian drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine July 26, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine says destroyed Russian missile, nine drones

Reuters
1 min read

Ukraine air defense systems destroyed one guided air missile and nine out of the 10 attack drones that Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.

