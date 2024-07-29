Ukraine says destroyed Russian missile, nine drones

Ukraine air defense systems destroyed one guided air missile and nine out of the 10 attack drones that Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.
