Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Different patches can be seen on the backpack of a service member with the Freedom of Russia Legion under the Ukrainian Army, including the blue and white Freedom of Russia Legion flag, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, December 2, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Different patches can be seen on the backpack of a service member with the Freedom of Russia Legion under the Ukrainian Army, including the blue and white Freedom of Russia Legion flag, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, December 2, 2022. (Reuters)

Russian sentenced to 14-year in jail for joining pro-Kyiv militia

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A Russian military court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 14 years in prison on treason charges for allegedly planning an attack after joining a banned pro-Ukrainian militia unit.

Artem Sanzharaev was accused of membership of the Freedom of Russia Legion, a pro-Kyiv unit made up of Russian citizens that has claimed responsibility for armed incursions into Russian border regions.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

A court in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk sentenced him to prison saying he was a “convinced ideological opponent” of Russia who was “dissatisfied with the current political regime.”

Prosecutors accused him of purchasing materials needed to make a Molotov cocktail “to undermine Russia’s economic security and defense capacity,” the court said.

Security services foiled an attempted attack on an electrical relay cabinet, it added.

Russia has arrested dozens of its own citizens on charges of collaborating with Ukraine since it launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Read more:

Ukraine-backed anti-Kremlin fighters say they are still operating inside Russia

Russia’s FSB arrests four over ‘terrorist’ plots, pro-Kyiv statements

Pro-Kyiv militia says captured Russian border village of Tyotkino

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size