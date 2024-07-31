Russian drone strike hits Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, military says

1 min read

Russia launched an overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and its surrounding region, the military administration said on Wednesday.

“Air defense systems are being engaged in the region and on the approaches to Kyiv in particular,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing blasts in what sounded like air defense systems engaged in repelling an air attack.

The city and most of Ukraine were under air raid alerts that were issued at around 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

