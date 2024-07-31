Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 6, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 6, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian drone strike hits Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, military says

Russia launched an overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and its surrounding region, the military administration said on Wednesday.

“Air defense systems are being engaged in the region and on the approaches to Kyiv in particular,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing blasts in what sounded like air defense systems engaged in repelling an air attack.

The city and most of Ukraine were under air raid alerts that were issued at around 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

Ukraine says it hit another oil depot in Russia’s Kursk region

Russian sentenced to 14-year in jail for joining pro-Kyiv militia

US announces $1.7 billion military aid for Ukraine

