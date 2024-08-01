Roundup of major political events that shaped 2024 so far

5 min read

So far, 2024 has been quite the eventful year marked by numerous global developments that will surely make it one to remember.



From the Israel-Gaza war to a series of political assassinations and assassination attempts to a crowded electoral calendar, Al Arabiya English has rounded up some of the main events that have so far shaped 2024.

Gaza war



While it started in 2023, the months-long war has been one of the main events that shaped 2024 as there appears no end in sight to the conflict. With close to 39,500 Palestinians killed in the ongoing war, regional and international attempts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have failed.





The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7.



In parallel to the Gaza front, tensions have been on the rise between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah with daily cross-border attacks taking place.

Political assassinations of Hamas, Hezbollah figures



Over the course of the Gaza war, Israel has attempted to weaken Iran proxy groups, dubbed axis of resistance, by targeting high-ranking officials of Hamas and Hezbollah as well as Iranian commanders.





One of the most significant assassinations was this week’s death of a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut.



Israel killed Fuad Shukr in a retaliatory strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs after it blamed him for an attack on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights that killed 12 youths.



Less than 24 hours after killing Shukr, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in a strike in Tehran, which was blamed on Israel. He was in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.



Israel on Thursday also confirmed that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif had been killed in a strike it carried out last month in Gaza’s southern area of Khan Younis.

Israel-Iran escalation



In April, an Israeli airstrike targeting Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, including two senior commanders.





Mohammad-Reza Zahedi and Mohammad-Hadi Haji Rahimi were killed in the attack that prompted a response from Iran.



A few days after the consular attack, Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel. Iran’s proxies and allies also carried out coordinated attacks on Israeli positions as a response. Days later, Israel responded by carrying out an attack on Iranian soil without further escalating the tensions.

Houthi attacks



Yemen’s Houthis have been targeting ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea as an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Iran-backed group has said that the attacks are aimed at vessels with links to Israel.



The attacks have forced many major shipping firms to suspend passage through the Red Sea, which usually carries about 10 percent of global trade, and divert their vessels thousands of miles around Africa.





Last month, the Houthis launched a long-distance drone that killed a man in Tel Aviv. Israel didn’t let the incident slip where it responded by hitting the Houthi-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida wounding dozens.



The strikes triggered a massive blaze in the port.

Biden stepping down, endorses Harris



US President Joe Biden announced last month that he was abandoning his plans for reelection after pressure from Democrats. Biden’s decision came after calls increased for him to step down following a disastrous debate performance against Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.





Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the party’s candidate.

Trump assassination attempt

During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, Trump survived an assassination attempt that shocked the nation and world. The gunman was identified as 20-year-old nursing home aide Thomas Crooks, who was killed by law enforcement.





Trump was wounded in his right ear and a bystander was killed and two others were critically wounded by the shooter.

Death of Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian



In an unexpected turn of events, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, was killed in May when his helicopter crashed in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border.



Among those killed in the crash was Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.





Raisi, a hardliner, was widely seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



His death prompted First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to act as an interim president before Iranians headed to polling stations to elect a successor to Raisi. The results of a runoff elections on July 5 eventually led to the election of reformist Pezeshkian as the new president of Iran.



