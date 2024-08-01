Ukraine suspends foreign debt payments starting Aug 1

3 min read

Ukraine invoked a law allowing it to skip international debt payments as it puts the finishing touches on a restructuring plan to slash its $20 billion of international debt, putting it into what is expected to be a short-lived debt default.



The government resolution passed on Wednesday said Ukraine will “temporarily suspend” payments starting Aug. 1.



It meant Ukraine will not pay a $34 million coupon payment on a 2026-maturing Eurobond due on Aug. 1. The government had an additional 10-day grace period to make the payment, but the government indicated it will not pay.

Though it officially notches up another default for Ukraine it is unlikely to trigger any concerns in debt markets.



The full-scale war with Russia, now in its 29 month, continues to drain Ukraine’s resources and economy, leaving it heavily reliant on money – and military aid – from international partners.



The country’s finance officials announced a provisionally agreed restructuring deal on July 22, which bondholders are expected formally approve in the coming weeks.



The proposal would see a 37 percent nominal haircut on Ukraine’s outstanding international bonds, saving Kyiv $11.4 billion in payments over the next three years - the duration of the country’s program with the International Monetary Fund, according to government statements.



Though the restructuring will cut the face value of Ukraine’s international debt by a third, its finances will remain under intense pressure.



It is the second time in a decade that a Russian invasion has forced Ukraine to go through a debt restructuring, the last one being in 2015 after Moscow annexed Crimea.



The default - much like a similar situation in 2015 - is expected to be short-lived and have minimal long-term impact.

