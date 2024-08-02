EU warns Hungary over visa policy for Russians, Belarusians amid security concerns

3 min read

The European Union’s internal affairs chief warned Hungary on Thursday that its decision to ease visa restrictions for Russians and Belarusians posed a potential security threat and said she would take action if her concerns were not addressed.

Hungary last month extended its “national card” immigration programme to include Russians and Belarusians, among others. The holder of such a card is allowed to work in Hungary without security clearance and can bring their families to the country.

The move sparked alarm among EU officials, who said Russia and its ally Belarus could exploit the scheme to send saboteurs and spies into the EU’s border-free Schengen zone even as the bloc is trying to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

“Russia is a security threat. We need more, not less vigilance,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said in a post on X on Thursday evening.

“Today in a letter I ask the Hungarian government to explain. If their easy access scheme is a risk, we will act.”

The incident reflected broader tensions between EU leaders and the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Orban has maintained close ties to Moscow and visited Russian President Vladimir Putin last month as part of a self-styled “peace mission” - undertaken without EU backing - days after taking over the bloc’s rotating presidency.

In her letter, Johansson asked Hungary to answer questions about the visa scheme by Aug. 19, “given the potential threat to the Schengen area of these unilateral measures”.

She said she would draw the “appropriate consequences” if the move breached EU law or put the functioning of the Schengen zone at risk.

Johansson did not specify what action she might take. But the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, can take legal action against a member country if it deems EU law has been broken.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian citizens still needed a visa to enter Hungary, and therefore the Schengen area as well.

He said residency permits for Russian and Belorussian citizens will need to be authorized by relevant authorities.

