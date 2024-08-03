Theme
Smoke rises from the shipyard that was reportedly hit by Ukrainian missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image from video taken September 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukraine says it sank Russian submarine, damaged anti-aircraft missile system

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday that it had sunk a Russian submarine and damaged an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in the Crimean peninsula.

The military said its attack had significantly damaged four launchers of the ‘Triumf’ air defense system on Friday.

Ukrainian forces also successfully hit and sank the Russian “Rostov on Don” submarine in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, the military said.

