Ukrainian military says it attacked Russian airfield, oil depots

Ukraine’s military said on Saturday it had attacked Russia’s Morozovsk airfield and a number of oil depots and fuel storage facilities in three Russian regions overnight.



The military said the attack on the airfield hit an ammunition depot where Russian forces stored guided aerial bombs among other equipment.



The attack on oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions caused fires at two oil tanks, according to the report.

