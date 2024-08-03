Theme
Members of the Russian emergencies ministry work to extinguish fire at an oil storage tank after an alleged drone attack in the town of Azov in the southern region of Rostov, Russia, June 18, 2024, in this still image taken from video. (File photo: Reuters)
Members of the Russian emergencies ministry work to extinguish fire at an oil storage tank after an alleged drone attack in the town of Azov in the southern region of Rostov, Russia, June 18, 2024, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)

Ukrainian military says it attacked Russian airfield, oil depots

Reuters
Ukraine’s military said on Saturday it had attacked Russia’s Morozovsk airfield and a number of oil depots and fuel storage facilities in three Russian regions overnight.

The military said the attack on the airfield hit an ammunition depot where Russian forces stored guided aerial bombs among other equipment.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The attack on oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions caused fires at two oil tanks, according to the report.

