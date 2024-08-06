Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Explosions rock Kyiv as air defense intercepts incoming missiles

Reuters
1 min read

Several explosions rang out in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv late on Monday, Reuters witnesses said, after an air raid siren sounded, but authorities said air defence units had intercepted incoming missiles.

New explosions were heard a half hour after the original blasts, the witnesses said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military authorities, said that, according to preliminary reports, there was no damage or casualties.

Ukrainian air defense units were operating in the city and in the surrounding Kyiv region, authorities in Kyiv said in statements on the Telegram messaging app.

