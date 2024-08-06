Theme
A view shows broken glass and debris in a damaged hall of a railway station following a reported drone attack in Kursk, Russia August 20, 2023. Governor of Russia's Kursk Region Roman Starovoit via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A view shows broken glass and debris in a damaged hall of a railway station following a reported drone attack in Kursk, Russia August 20, 2023. (File photo).

Five injured in Ukraine shelling of Russia’s Kursk region, 26 drones downed: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Ukraine shelling injured five people, including three children, in Russia’s Kursk region, the interim governor of the region said on Tuesday, adding that air defense systems destroyed at least 26 Ukraine launched drones overnight.

Several residential buildings were damaged by the shelling in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine in Russia's southwest, Alexei Smirnov, the interim governor said on the Telegram messaging app.

In a separate post, Smirnov said that the night attacks followed a series of drone strikes and shelling incidents from Ukraine during the day on Monday, when 41 drones were destroyed and one person injured.

Reuters could not independently verify Smirnov's reports.

Both Russia and Kyiv rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by their attacks unless civilians are injured or non-strategic infrastructure is damaged.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the attacks. Kyiv has frequently said that it targets Russia's military, energy and transport infrastructure to undermine Russia's overall war efforts. It also said the attacks are in response to Russia’s continuous strikes on Ukrainian territory.

