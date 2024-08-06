Theme
An Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) airplane moves on the runway at Linate Airport in Milan, Italy, May 2, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Italy’s ITA Airways extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights

Reuters, Milan
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Italy’s ITA Airways has extended a suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 8 “due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews,” the airline said on Tuesday.

ITA Airways had previously suspended flights to and from the Lebanese capital until Aug. 6.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible wider conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

