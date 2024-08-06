Russia says it sends reserves to border to repel Ukrainian attacks

3 min read

Russia has sent reserve troops to its southern Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, after up to 300 Ukrainian fighters attacked its border units on Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry said.



The regional governor said earlier that Russian forces thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to penetrate the border but the situation remained “difficult.”

Russia said Tuesday it was holding off Ukrainian troops, tanks and armored vehicles trying to break across the border into its Kursk region, the latest in several such attempted incursions throughout the conflict.

Moscow’s defense ministry said it had rushed troops and aviation units to the southwestern region after Ukrainian units tried to attack Russian positions just inside the border.

“Border defense troops, together with military units of the FSB border force, are repelling attacks and inflicting fire damage on the enemy,” the defense ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

It said Ukraine launched the attack with up to 300 troops, 11 tanks and more than 20 armored combat vehicles at 08:00 Moscow time (0500 GMT) and Moscow had responded with air strikes on Ukrainian positions.

The Russian governor of the Kursk region said three people had been killed by Ukrainian forces throughout the day -- a woman in the attempted border incursion and two people whose vehicles were hit in separate drone attacks.

The defense ministry said the attack was focused on the settlements of Nikolaevo-Darino and Oleshnya -- just across from Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region.

Ukraine did not comment on the reports but the head of the Sumy region military administration, Oleksiy Drozdenko, told residents to pay attention to air raid alerts.

Ukrainian forces said there was “cynical shelling” of border settlements in the Sumy and neighboring Chernigiv regions.

Combatants from Ukraine have made several brief incursions into Russia since the beginning of the conflict, including with units of Russians fighting in support of Kyiv -- the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

Russia has pushed back against the attacks and has sometimes needed to deploy artillery and aviation.

