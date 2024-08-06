Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A view shows a damaged house following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russia, in this handout image released August 6, 2024. Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexei Smirnov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A view shows a damaged house following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russia, in this handout image released August 6, 2024. (Reuters)

Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to penetrate the border: Regional governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russian forces have thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to penetrate the border in Russia’s Kursk region, the interim governor of the region said on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Alexei Smirnov said that soldiers and Federal Security Service border forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack in the region.

The MASH Telegram channel, which has contacts in Russian state security, said that about 100 Ukrainian fighters had tried to enter Russia in the Sudzha area of the Kursk region.

Ukrainian shelling wounded five people, including three children, in Russia’s Kursk region, Smirnov said earlier.

Read more:

Russia suspected Ukrainian attack on Navy Day parade, contacted US over concerns: TV

Five injured in Ukraine shelling of Russia’s Kursk region, 26 drones downed: Governor

Ukraine slams Mali’s decision to cut diplomatic ties as ‘hasty’ and ‘baseless’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size