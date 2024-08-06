Theme
A view shows a damaged police car at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Budy, Kharkiv region, Ukraine July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi
A view shows a damaged police car at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Budy, Kharkiv region, Ukraine July 13, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv damages medical clinic

Reuters, Kyiv 
A Russian missile attack on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine damaged a medical clinic on Tuesday, Kharkiv’s mayor said via the Telegram messaging app.

The Kharkiv regional governor said two people had been treated for acute stress reactions, adding that more people could be under the rubble.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Local authorities said earlier that the Russian strike on the central part of Kharkiv caused a fire.

Russia has pummeled the northeastern city, which lies less than 30 kilometers (20 miles) from its border, since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

