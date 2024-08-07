Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
In this photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, April 13, 2024, Russian Army soldiers ride their armoured vehicle to take positions and fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russian Army soldiers ride their armored vehicle at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (File photo: AP)

Russian military blogger jailed for six and a half years for ‘fake news’

Reuters, Moscow 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A Russian military blogger has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in a penal colony after being found guilty of spreading false information about the armed forces, state investigators said on Wednesday.

Andrei Kurshin ran the “Moscow Calling” Telegram channel, which supported the aims of Russia’s war in Ukraine but criticised the way that its military leadership was conducting the campaign.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War described Kurshin at the time of his arrest in August last year as a “fringe ultra-nationalist” who had strayed beyond the limits of permissible criticism of Russia’s war effort.

Read more:

Ukraine keeps up air attacks on Russia’s Kursk: Regional governor says

Ukraine drone attack kills ambulance paramedic, driver in Russia’s Kursk

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size