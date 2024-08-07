Theme
A view shows a damaged house following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russia, in this handout image released August 6, 2024. (Reuters)
A view shows a damaged house following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russia, in this handout image released August 6, 2024. (Reuters)

Ukraine drone attack kills ambulance paramedic, driver in Russia’s Kursk

Reuters
1 min read

A drone launched by Ukraine hit an ambulance near the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region, killing the driver and a paramedic, the acting governor of the southwestern region said on Wednesday.

Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that a doctor was also wounded.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow launched with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

Read more: Zelenskyy says Ukraine deployed more drones than Russia in July

