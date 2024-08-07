Up to 1,000 Ukrainian troops in border attack: Russian army chief

1 min read

Russia’s army chief Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that up to 1,000 Ukrainian troops took part in a cross-border attack on Russia’s Kursk region.

In a video conference with Putin and defense and security officials, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Gerasimov said that on Tuesday morning “a unit of Ukraine’s armed forces numbering up 1,000 people went on the offensive,” aiming to seize Russian territory.



Meanwhile, Ukraine announced a mandatory evacuation of thousands of people in an area that sits across Kursk.



“I have just signed the order to introduce a mandatory evacuation of 23 settlements from five communities in the Sumy district,” regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh said, adding the measure applied to “about 6,000 people, including 425 children.”



