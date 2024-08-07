Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
An image taken from a handout footage released by the Russian defense ministry on August 6, 2024, shows a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian armored vehicles outside the town of Sudzha, Kursk Region. (AFP)
An image taken from a handout footage released by the Russian defense ministry on August 6, 2024, shows a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian armored vehicles outside the town of Sudzha, Kursk Region. (AFP)

Up to 1,000 Ukrainian troops in border attack: Russian army chief

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia’s army chief Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that up to 1,000 Ukrainian troops took part in a cross-border attack on Russia’s Kursk region.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

In a video conference with Putin and defense and security officials, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Gerasimov said that on Tuesday morning “a unit of Ukraine’s armed forces numbering up 1,000 people went on the offensive,” aiming to seize Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Ukraine announced a mandatory evacuation of thousands of people in an area that sits across Kursk.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I have just signed the order to introduce a mandatory evacuation of 23 settlements from five communities in the Sumy district,” regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh said, adding the measure applied to “about 6,000 people, including 425 children.”

Read more:

Russia says foiled Ukrainian attacks, captured village

Zelenskyy says Ukraine deployed more drones than Russia in July

Ukraine’s air force says it downs 30 Russia-launched drones during overnight attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size