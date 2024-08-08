Australia’s Qantas scraps non-stop UK flight as a ‘precaution’ to Middle East tension

1 min read

Australian airline Qantas scrapped its non-stop Perth to London flight Thursday, saying the decision was taken as a “precaution” due to tensions in the Middle East.

The flight, usually a non-stop 17-and-a-half hour journey, will now refuel in Singapore, allowing it to carry a full load of passengers on a route that avoids contested air space.

It is the second time this year the airline has been forced to redirect flights due to unrest in the Middle East.

The return service -- London to Perth -- will continue to fly non-stop on a readjusted path due to prevailing winds.

Qantas joins other airlines including Lufthansa in redirecting flights from the area.

The region is bracing for a military retaliation from Iran against Israel, following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, last week in Tehran.

Both Iran and Hamas blamed Israel for the assassination and, along with Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, threatened reprisals.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied that it was behind Haniyeh’s killing.

