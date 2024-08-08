Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A worker walks while removing debris of a damaged multi-story apartment block, a section of which collapsed as the result of what local authorities called a Ukrainian missile strike, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Belgorod, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
A worker walks while removing debris of a damaged multi-story apartment block, a section of which collapsed as the result of what local authorities called a Ukrainian missile strike, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Belgorod, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)

Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region, governor says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A man was killed by Ukrainian shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He added that another civilian was wounded.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Belgorod has come under frequent shelling and drone attacks from Ukraine in the course of the war. It is next to the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces staged a major cross-border attack this week.

Read more:

Ukraine advanced ‘up to 10km’ into Russia: ISW

Ukraine says it raided Russian-controlled spit in Black Sea

Thousands flee as Russia battles major border attack from Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size