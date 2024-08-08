Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region, governor says

1 min read

A man was killed by Ukrainian shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.



He added that another civilian was wounded.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Belgorod has come under frequent shelling and drone attacks from Ukraine in the course of the war. It is next to the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces staged a major cross-border attack this week.

Read more:

Ukraine advanced ‘up to 10km’ into Russia: ISW

Ukraine says it raided Russian-controlled spit in Black Sea

Thousands flee as Russia battles major border attack from Ukraine