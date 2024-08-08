IAEA is monitoring situation around Russia’s Kursk nuclear plant

1 min read

The International Atomic Energy Agency is aware of developments around Russia’s Kursk nuclear plant and is monitoring the situation, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Thursday.



Russian forces were battling Ukrainian troops for a third day on Thursday after they smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region, an audacious attack on the world’s biggest nuclear power that has forced Moscow to call in reserves.

