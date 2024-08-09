Russia says its forces took Vesele village near eastern Ukraine’s Pokrovsk

1 min read

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday its forces had taken the village of Vesele near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Russian agencies reported.



Pokrovsk, a transport hub with a pre-war population of 61,000, lies on a main road that serves as an important supply route to other towns under Ukrainian government control such as Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka.



