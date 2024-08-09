Theme
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in an area in the village of Rivne near the Pokrovsk town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 7, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia says its forces took Vesele village near eastern Ukraine’s Pokrovsk

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday its forces had taken the village of Vesele near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Russian agencies reported.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Pokrovsk, a transport hub with a pre-war population of 61,000, lies on a main road that serves as an important supply route to other towns under Ukrainian government control such as Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka.

