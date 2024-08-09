Russia says its forces took Vesele village near eastern Ukraine’s Pokrovsk

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday its forces had taken the village of Vesele near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Russian agencies reported.
For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.
Pokrovsk, a transport hub with a pre-war population of 61,000, lies on a main road that serves as an important supply route to other towns under Ukrainian government control such as Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka.
Read more:
Russia reinforces Kursk region as video shows evidence of Ukrainian attack
Up to 1,000 Ukrainian troops in border attack: Russian army chief
Thousands flee as Russia battles major border attack from Ukraine