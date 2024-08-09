Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukrainee, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 25, 2024. (Reuters)
Ukraine downs all 27 Russian drones launched in overnight attack

Reuters, Kyiv 
Ukraine’s forces destroyed all 27 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force chief said on Friday.

“As a result of the anti-air combat, all enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force REB assets in the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions,” the commander said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

