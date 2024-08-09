Ukraine downs all 27 Russian drones launched in overnight attack

1 min read

Ukraine’s forces destroyed all 27 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force chief said on Friday.

“As a result of the anti-air combat, all enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force REB assets in the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions,” the commander said.

