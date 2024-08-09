Ukraine downs all 27 Russian drones launched in overnight attack

Ukraine’s forces destroyed all 27 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force chief said on Friday.
“As a result of the anti-air combat, all enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force REB assets in the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions,” the commander said.
For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.
Read more:
Russia’s Lipetsk region hit by ‘massive’ drone attack: Governor
Russia ‘should feel what it has done,’ says Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after Kursk incursion
-
Ukraine presses on with offensive, hits Russian airbase
Ukraine pressed on with a major cross-border incursion into Russia on Friday, also ...
World News
-
Russia ‘should feel what it has done,’ says Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after Kursk incursion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that Russia needed to “feel” ...
World News
-
IAEA is monitoring situation around Russia’s Kursk nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency is aware of developments around Russia’s ...
World News