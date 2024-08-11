Theme
Ukrainian servicemen ride a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 10, 2024. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Ukrainian servicemen ride a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 10, 2024. (Reuters)

Russia pledges ‘tough response’ to Ukraine border strikes

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russia’s army will deliver a “tough response” to Ukrainian attacks on its border regions, the foreign ministry in Moscow said Sunday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“A tough response from the Russian army will not be long in coming,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday, after Russia said a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Kursk injured 15.

