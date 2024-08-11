Russia pledges ‘tough response’ to Ukraine border strikes

1 min read

Russia’s army will deliver a “tough response” to Ukrainian attacks on its border regions, the foreign ministry in Moscow said Sunday.



“A tough response from the Russian army will not be long in coming,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday, after Russia said a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Kursk injured 15.

