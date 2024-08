Russia says it downs 14 Ukraine-launched drones, four missiles over Kursk region

1 min read

Russia’s air defense units destroyed 14 Ukraine-launched drones and four Tochka-U tactical ballistic missiles over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday.



Sixteen drones were downed over the Voronezh region, several hundred kilometers south of Moscow, and three drones over the border Belgorod region, it said. One drone each was destroyed over the Bryansk and Orlov regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

