Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russia used North Korean missile in deadly Kyiv strike

Russian forces likely used a North Korean missile during an overnight air strike on the Kyiv region that left a father and his 4-year-old son dead, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.



“According to preliminary information, the Russians used a North Korean missile in this attack - yet another deliberate terrorist strike against Ukraine,” he wrote on social media.

“Pyrotechnic experts are still working to determine the exact data regarding this missile.”

Ukrainian forces destroyed 53 out 57 attack drones launched by Russia during an overnight air strike, Kyiv’s air force said on Sunday.



The drones were destroyed across various parts of Ukraine during the attack, which the air force said also included four North Korean-made missiles.

