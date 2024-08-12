Russian Ruble 6 percent weaker vs US dollar since Ukraine’s Kursk attack

2 min read

The Russian ruble weakened further against the dollar on Monday as Russia evacuated parts of a second region adjoining Ukraine, six days after Kyiv launched its biggest incursion into Russian territory since the start of the war in 2022.



By 0815 GMT, the ruble was 2.2 percent weaker on the day at 90.00 to the dollar, according to LSEG data. The Russian currency has weakened in five consecutive sessions since the start of the attack, losing 6 percent of its value against the dollar.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Trading in major currencies shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring pricing data, after Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on July 12.



One-day ruble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Exchange and serve as guidance for the OTC market rates, were down 0.3 percent at 87.38.



The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using the OTC data, was set at 87.99 on Monday, about 4 percent weaker since the start of the attack.



According to an analysis of the OTC market, the ruble was flat at 11.86 against the Chinese yuan, which has become the most traded foreign currency in Moscow.



It was down 2.0 percent at 98.67 against the euro.



Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.8 percent at $80.31 a barrel as US recession fears eased.

Read more:

Russia reinforces Kursk region as video shows evidence of Ukrainian attack

Russian ruble strengthens against Chinese yuan, weakens against US dollar