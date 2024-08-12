Theme
A man looks at debris near a multi-story residential building, which according to local authorities was hit by remains of a destroyed Ukrainian missile, in Kursk, Russia, August 11, 2024. (Reuters)
A man looks at debris near a multi-story residential building, which according to local authorities was hit by remains of a destroyed Ukrainian missile, in Kursk, Russia, August 11, 2024. (Reuters)

Ukraine says Russia tries to accuse it of false war crimes in Kursk

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU) said on Monday that Russia was trying to falsely accuse Kyiv’s military of war crimes as Ukraine pressed on with a ground incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

The SBU said on the Telegram platform that it had information showing Russia might stage crimes for which it would blame Ukraine.

On Monday, Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of the Kursk region, was quoted by Russian state media as saying that Ukrainian forces had used shells containing chemical weapons.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Russian forces are struggling to repel Ukraine’s biggest border incursion in almost 2-1/2 years of full-scale war.

Smirnov said Ukraine had taken control of 28 settlements in the Kursk region, while Ukraine’s military had not commented on the operation by Monday evening.

