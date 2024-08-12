Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cooling tower may need replacing: Russia’s Rosatom chief

The head of Russia’s state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Monday that the cooling tower at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been Russian-held since March 2022, may need to be replaced.
Interfax news agency quoted Alexei Likhachev, head of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, as saying the fire had burned for about three hours and caused “very serious damage” to the cooling towers.
He said, without providing evidence, that it had been caused by two Ukrainian drone strikes. It was not clear whether the damage was reparable or whether one of the towers might need to be replaced, he added.
Russia and Ukraine accused each other of starting a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Sunday, but both sides reported no sign of elevated radiation.
