Zelenskyy: Ukraine cross-border assault aimed at forcing Russia to make peace

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russia had to be forced to make peace as President Vladimir Putin wanted to fight, and that war was coming back to Russia after Moscow had taken it to other countries.

The Ukrainian leader, speaking in his nightly address, said that Kyiv’s major cross-border assault into the western region of Kursk was a matter of security for Ukraine and that Kyiv had captured areas from where Russia had launched strikes.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“Russia must be forced to make peace if Putin wants to fight so badly,” Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, which lies across the border from Kursk region, had been attacked almost 2,100 times by Russian cross-border strikes since June 1.

“Russia brought war to others, now it’s coming home. Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will certainly ensure peace,” he said.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russia used North Korean missile in deadly Kyiv strike

Ukraine, Russia exchange accusations of starting fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Putin says Russia will expel Ukraine forces from border region after Kyiv’s incursion