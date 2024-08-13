Russian attack injures one, damages civilian facilities, Ukrainian officials say

2 min read

Russia launched 38 attack drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Tuesday.



Thirty of the drones were destroyed over eight Ukrainian regions, it said on the Telegram app. It was not clear what happened to the weapons that were not destroyed.



Sumy regional authorities said the attack had injured one person and damaged a power line and a gas pipeline, leaving some residents of the city of Sumy without electricity and gas.



A hospital building and several cars in the region were also damaged, the authorities said.



Moscow has stepped up its attacks on the northern region since Ukraine launched an incursion into Russia’s adjoining Kursk province.



In Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, governor Vyacheslav Chaus said civilian infrastructure had been targeted but reported no casualties.



National grid operator Ukrenergo said energy infrastructure in the region had been attacked, and that power had been restored to industrial and household consumers in some areas.



Russia says its attacks focus exclusively on targets of military relevance.

