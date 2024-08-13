Theme
People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian attack injures one, damages civilian facilities, Ukrainian officials say

Reuters, Kyiv
2 min read

Russia launched 38 attack drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Tuesday.

Thirty of the drones were destroyed over eight Ukrainian regions, it said on the Telegram app. It was not clear what happened to the weapons that were not destroyed.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Sumy regional authorities said the attack had injured one person and damaged a power line and a gas pipeline, leaving some residents of the city of Sumy without electricity and gas.

A hospital building and several cars in the region were also damaged, the authorities said.

Moscow has stepped up its attacks on the northern region since Ukraine launched an incursion into Russia’s adjoining Kursk province.

In Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, governor Vyacheslav Chaus said civilian infrastructure had been targeted but reported no casualties.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said energy infrastructure in the region had been attacked, and that power had been restored to industrial and household consumers in some areas.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia says its attacks focus exclusively on targets of military relevance.

