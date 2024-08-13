Moldova says it has no plans to host aircraft destined for Ukraine

1 min read

Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Chisinau had no plans to host aircraft destined for Ukraine after Russia’s foreign ministry referred to reports that F-16 jets will be based in Moldova.



“Moldova does not and will not host weapons and military equipment, including aircraft destined for Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.



It said it recommended the Russian ministry get information from official sources.

