Moldova’s national flags are seen in central Chisinau, Moldova, on June 10, 2019. (Reuters)
Moldova says it has no plans to host aircraft destined for Ukraine

Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Chisinau had no plans to host aircraft destined for Ukraine after Russia’s foreign ministry referred to reports that F-16 jets will be based in Moldova.

“Moldova does not and will not host weapons and military equipment, including aircraft destined for Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said it recommended the Russian ministry get information from official sources.

