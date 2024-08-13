Ukraine adviser pushes for coercive measures to force Russia into peace talks

1 min read

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday that Russia needs to be forced to participate in a summit on peace as it would not do so willingly.

Podolyak told national TV that one of the methods of coercion is actions on the battlefield, referring to Ukraine’s unprecedented cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

“Simple calls to Russia do not work, only a set of coercive tools works,” he said, meaning economic and diplomatic pressure as well.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

He added that by actions in Russia’s border regions Ukraine was resolving the key issue of its own security.

“This is destruction of war infrastructure and formation of so-called sanitary zones so that Russia cannot use there ... equipment that strikes deep into the territory of Ukraine,” he said.

A week after the launch of the incursion, Ukraine said it controls 74 Russian settlements and continues its advance.

Read more:

Zelenskyy wants China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine

Russia says Kyiv’s statements on peace talks contradictory

Ukraine troops advance over 300 square miles into Russian territory: ISW data